Pakistan in commanding position at Karachi Test

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan were in commanding position to win their first series of ICC Test Championship as they shone both with the bat and ball in the second Test against Sri Lanka at National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

Pakistan batsmen, who put up a poor show in the first innings looked members of a totally changed outfit as first four batsmen hammered brilliant tons to help their side to post tripple fives (555) on the board. At this point, which was also lunch time Pakistan declared their second innings as skipper Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (unbeaten 100) joined openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) in the list of century makers. It is only the second time in a Test innings that all the top four batsmen had scored centuries.

Sri Lanka were given a daunting task to chase 476 runs, but they lost skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 16, Kusal Mendis for a duck and Angelo Matthews on 19 as Pakistan's pace guns delivered superb spells at the apparently lifeless track.

At tea, the guests had lost their three crucial batsmen at 86-3. Seasoned Mohammad Abbas had Karunaratne caught behind in the tenth over, while teenage pacer Naseem Shah had Mendis caught in the slips in the following over. When they were at 70 their most experienced batsmen Mathews departed while scoring just 19 off 33 balls. He handed over a sharp catch to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

At the end of the day four, Sri Lanka required another 264 runs with three wickets remaining. For Pakistan Naseem Shah was the most successful bowler in the second innings as he claimed three wickets for 31 runs in his 11.1 overs. Afridi, Abbas,Yasir Shah and Haris Sohail took one wicket apiece.