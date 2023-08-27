Open Menu

Pakistan In Pool D Of FIH Hockey Men's Jr WC 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan was placed in Pool D of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, scheduled to spring into action at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5 to 16.

Pakistan has been placed alongside Belgium, Netherlands and New Zealand. All 16 teams that have qualified for the event were placed into their respective pools earlier this year, on June 24, at the official launch ceremony of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. The pools were established on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings, said a press release.

Pool B action between France and Egypt would get the tournament underway on the opening day, which will see 12 teams get their campaign underway.

Germany vs South Africa, Spain vs Canada, Argentina vs Australia and India vs Korea would follow the opening match.

Hosts Malaysia would take on Chile in the final encounter of the opening day, with the hopes of making a perfect start in front of their passionate home fans.

Malaysia has a rich relationship with the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cups, having hosted the event on three occasions in the past.

The cities of Kuala Lumpur (1982), Ipoh (1989) and Johor Bahru (2009) hosted the second, fourth and ninth editions of the event respectively.

The 13th edition of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup would see Kuala Lumpur play hosts once again, 41 years since the event was last held in Malaysia's capital city.

Pool A: Argentina, Australia, Chile, Malaysia; Pool B: Egypt, France, Germany, South Africa; Pool C: Canada, India, Korea, Spain; Pool D: Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan.

