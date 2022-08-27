Pakistan-India encounter on Sunday

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2022

The biggest showcase of the Asia Cup 2022 was on the edge when arch-rivals Pakistan and India would come face-to-face at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The biggest showcase of the Asia Cup 2022 was on the edge when arch-rivals Pakistan and India would come face-to-face at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams were long-time arch rivals and their competition was measured as one of the most intense cricket rivalries known throughout the world.

Pakistan-India cricket match has been estimated to attract up to billions of viewers around the globe. In ICC World Cup matches, India has a record of 11-1 over Pakistan while in Champions Trophy matches between the two sides, Pakistan maintains a 3-2 lead over India.

Among all the matches played, some memorable moments were shared by Indians while some were enjoyed by the Pakistanis.

Some of Pakistan unforgettable moments include, Javed Miandad hitting a six in the 1986 Australasia cup final in Sharjah when Chetan Sharma bowled the last bowl of the match and Pakistan needed four runs to win.

In the Asian Test Championship in 1999 (India), Saeed Anwar struck a match winning 188* making Pakistan to win the match.

In the Wills trophy final played at Sharjah, Aaqib Javed claimed a hat trick against India with his best bowling figures of 7/37 off 10 overs.

Pakistan won a memorable 2006 series in India. After losing the first two ODI's, Pakistan went on to win the next 4 ODI's clinically claiming the series 4-2. It was a famous win for Pakistan as they were hinted as the weakest Pakistani team to tour India. Pakistan beat India in 2009 edition of Champions Trophy by 54 runs.

Pakistan downed India by 180 runs, which was the largest margin of victory in the final of an ICC ODI tournament in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London.

Pakistan also crushed India by 10 wickets in the sides' 2021 T20 World Cup opener, and made its first-ever victory over the Men in Blue in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile the Pakistan vs India vs Asia Cup 2022 Playing XI (Probables)- Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

