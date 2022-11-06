Pakistan, India qualify as T20 World Cup semifinal line up confirmed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and India have joined New Zealand and England in confirming their semifinal spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Pakistan, who finished second in Group 2 after beating Bangladesh on the final day of group stage matches, will now play New Zealand at the Sydney cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, 9 November, said a statement of the International Cricket Council here on Sunday.

India topped Group 2 after winning four of its five matches and will now play England at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, 10 November.

9 November - Semi-Final 1 – New Zealand v Pakistan - Sydney Cricket Ground at 19h00 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

10 November – Semi-Final 2 – India v England - Adelaide Oval at 18h30 (Australian Central Daylight Time).