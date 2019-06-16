UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, India Should Play Bilateral Cricket: Qureshi

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan, India should play bilateral cricket: Qureshi

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan and Indian teams should play bilateral cricket in the larger interest of the sports.

There was, however, no immediate chance of resumption of cricketing ties as India was shy of even talks with Pakistan, he said talking to media persons on his arrival here at the Old Trafford Stadium here to watch Pakistan and India match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

The foreign minister said cricket was too much popular in the Sub-continent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a new identity to the game of cricket in Pakistan, he added.

He lauded the Pakistani spectators, who had come in large number to watch the Pak-India match. He expressed the hope that India would play cricket against Pakistan as it was vital for the promotion of the game in the region as well as across the world.

Responding to the slogans against Nawaz Sharif raised by the spectators, Qureshi said the people here now knew everything.

