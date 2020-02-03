Pakistan-India to lock horns in ICC U19 CWC semi

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns in the first semi-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Tuesday

The winners would clinch a spot in the February 9 final of the most prestigious age-group cricket event. The two teams have tasted glory in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in the past with the defending champions India victorious on four occasions while Pakistan are the only team to have won back-to-back titles (2004 and 2006), said a press release issued here.

Pakistan's historic 2006 triumph was registered with one of the most astonishing results in the history of the tournament when the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side convincingly defended their paltry 109-run total by rolling over India for 71 runs at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

The two teams have frequently clashed in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan have won five out of the nine matches between the two sides, while India have won four contests.

Pakistan vice-captain Haider Ali said he was happy with his batting form. "I feel confident that I will deliver against India. This is just another game for us and I don't feel any additional pressure, I feel, I can do well in the match. I will aim to carry on the batting form and provide the team a good start against India," he said.

He also requested the fans to pray for the team. "We will give our 100 per cent and aim to win the World Cup," he said.

Pakistan squad includes Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Amir Ali, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Fahad Munir, Haider Ali (vice-captain), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Tahir Hussain.