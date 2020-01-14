Pakistan Inter Board Sports Gala closing ceremony on Wednesday

The Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 to take place here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Inter board Boys Gala 2020 to take place here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani will be the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

In the Badminton Men's finals on Tuesday, Intermediate Secondary education Board Peshawar and Multan Board qualified for the final.

In the Badminton semifinals, Intermediate Secondary Education Board Peshawar beat Technical Board Peshawar by 2-0 and Multan defeated Gujranwala by 2-0.

In athletics 100m race, Gujranwala's Nadeem bagged first position while Peshawar's Wajid and Lahore's Osama grabbed second and third positions, respectively.

In 800m race, Samiullah and Qasim of Islamabad took first and second positions, respectively while Faisalabad's Bahawal bagged third position.

In shot put, first position was taken by Zeeshan Khan of Education Board Peshawar while second position was grabbed by Rustam Younas and Mohammad Zain of Gujranwala was third.

In long jump, Asfar Khan of Faisalabad was first while Wajid Ali and Muhammad Ibrar of Peshawar and Lahore took second and third positions, respectively.

Lahore and Faisalabad qualified for the hockey final of the sports Gala. In the first semifinal, Lahore beat Swat by 2-0. Lahore, Mohammad Imran and Kabir scored one goal each.

In the second semi-final match, Faisalabad outplayed Education Board Peshawar by 3-2 on penalty shootouts. Faisalabad scorers Sharam, Shahzaib and Aziz while Peshawar scored through Qaiser and Umar.