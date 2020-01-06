UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Inter Board Sports Girls Gala Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Inter Board Sports Girls Gala kicks off

Pakistan Inter Board Sports Girls Gala 2019-20 kicked off here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday under the supervision of Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board

The sports gala was inaugurated by Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saima Nadeem.

The sports gala was inaugurated by Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Saima Nadeem.

Speaking on the occasion, she said sports activities were very important for healthy culture and girls should take part in these side by side boys.

She said according to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision females should also be given equal opportunities to excel in sports.

She hailed Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Inter Board Sports Committee Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Baloch for holding the sports event.

PSB Deputy Director General (Admin) Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director General (Technical) Mohammad Azam Dar and Deputy Director (Facilities) Agha Amjadullah were also present on the occasion.

In badminton's event, Secondary Education Board Karachi defeated Education Board Larkana by 2-0 in the first match while in the second match, the Education Board Gujranwala beat the Technical Education Board Peshawar by 2-0.

In the third match, Educational Board Faisalabad outplayed Punjab Technical Board Lahore by 2-0. In hockey, Education Board Lahore thrashed Intermediate Education Board Karachi by 10-0.

In the table tennis first match, Educational Board Sahiwal defeated Swat Board by 2-0 while in the second match, Punjab Technical Board Lahore defeated Intermediate Board Karachi by 2-0. Educational Board Bannu beat Secondary Education Board Karachi by 2-0.

The players who qualified for the semifinals of the 100m race include Samia (Lahore), Radha Tariq (Sargodha), Samia (Rawalpindi), Ayesha (Sahiwal), Urooj (Faisalabad), Umm Habiba (Islamabad), Pakiza (Mirpur AKJ), Summan Raees (Multan), Ummat-ur-Rehman (Lahore), Amana (Faisalabad), Faiza (Islamabad), Sitara (Gujranwala), Noorulin (Sargodha), Faiza (Kohat), Mehwish (Dera Ismail Khan) and Saba Mumtaz (Multan).

