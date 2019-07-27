Pakistan International paragliding cup 2019 to be held from Sept 27

Pakistan International paragliding cup 2019 and Kashmir premier league event will be held from September 27 this year in the picturesque valley of Muzaffarabd capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to promote tourism in the area

In this connection a roadshow was held here at Pakistan High Commission London the other day.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom Muhammad Nafees Zakaria , Minister for Information AJK Mushtaq Minhas , Secretary Tourism and Culture AJK Midhat Shahzad and organizer of Kashmir Festival also attended and spoke on the occasion.

According to the organizers, this event will be held under the flagship of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

They said in the event,150 paragliders from more than fifty (50) countries are participating.Kashmir Premier League would be another milestone to be promoted through the live telecast around the world to promote Kashmir cause and cricket at the same time.

The organizers said that Pakistani international players will be featured in this thrilling series during the Kashmir festival in the beautiful mountains of Muzaffarabad the capital of AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said the Kashmir festival would not only help promote tourism in Azad Kashmir but also enhance the soft image of Pakistan and its beautiful valleys and attract foreign tourists.

He said that Pakistan has become an attractive peaceful tourist destination for domestic and foreign tourists due to its fascinating high mountains, beautiful valleys and diversity of its historical cities and culture.

Secretary Information AJK Mushtaq Minhas said that Azad Kashmir was the most peaceful and tourists attractive destination in Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that this this festival would help promote tourism in AzadKashmir for the economic development of Pakistan.