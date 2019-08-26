UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The first round of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The tournament only for Pakistani players carries a prize money of US$ 10,000 for Men and US$ 5,000 for Women.

In Men's event, Tayyab Aslam is No 1 seed and Farhan Mehboob is No 2 seed whereas in Women event, Madina Zafar is No 1 seed and Moqaddas Ashraf is No 2 seed.

In the Men's Event matches, Tayyab Aslam got Bye, Hamza Sharif bt Noman Khan 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 7-2 (30 Min), Tariq Khan bt Faisal Riaz 11-2, 11-6, 11-9 (21 Min), Israr Ahmad Got Bye, Farhan Zaman Got Bye, Muhammad Bilal bt Mohammad Farhan Hashmi 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8 (49 Min), Zahir Shah Bt Saad Abdullah 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-5 (39 Min), Asim Khan Got Bye, Amaad Fareed Got Bye, Naveed Rehman bt Owais Rashid 11-6, 12-14, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9 (61 Min), Waqas Mehboob bt Mehran Javed 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 (25 Min), Syed Ali Mujtaba Bukhari Got Bye, Ahsan Ayaz Got Bye, Haris Qasim bt Mohammad Farhan 11-6, 11-3, 11-3 (17 Min), Danish Atlas Khan Bt Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 (13 Min) and Farhan Mehboob got Bye.

In the women's event, Madina Zafar got bye, Maria Toor got Bye, Zaynab Khan bt Sibgha Arshad 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 (15 Min), Noor Ul Huda got Bye, Anam Mustafa Aziz Got Bye, Aiman Shahbaz Bt Sulaya Chaudry11-7, 11-4, 11-8 (15 Min), Fehmina Asim bt Shafaq Chaudry 11-1, 11-3, 11-6 (11 Min), Amna Fayyaz got Bye, Riffat Khan Got Bye, Komal Khan Bt Zoya Khalid 11-5, 12-10, 11-5 (18 Min), Nimra Aqeel bt Tehreema islam 11-8, 11-6, 11-9, Saima Shaukat Got Bye, Rushna Mehboob Got Bye, Hira Aqeel bt Ilsr Imran 11-2, 11-2, 11-1 (10 Min), Noor Ul Ain Ijaz bt Sana Bahadur 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 (15 Min), and Moqaddas Ashraf got Bye. The 2nd round matches would be played on Tuesday.

