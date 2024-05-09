Pakistan , Ireland To Lock Horns In First T20I Match Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
The remaining two matches will also take place at the Castle Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday, before the team heads to Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday for a series of four T20Is against England.
DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 09th, 2024) The Pakistan men’s cricket team will kick off its Europe tour with the first of three T20Is against Ireland on Friday.
The remaining two matches will also take place at the Castle Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday, before the team heads to Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday for a series of four T20Is against England.
Following the England series, with matches scheduled at Headingley (22 May), Birmingham (25 May), Cardiff (28 May), and The Oval, London (30 May), both England and Pakistan will head to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
England will face Scotland in Barbados on 4 June in their opening match, while Pakistan will launch their campaign against the USA in Dallas on 6 June.
This marks the first time Ireland will host Pakistan for a T20I series. The two sides have previously met only once in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 where Pakistan won by 39 runs with Kamran Akmal receiving the player of the match award for his 51-ball 57 and two stumpings.
Interestingly, both teams are in the same group for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and will face each other in Florida on 16 June. Apart from the two sides, India, USA, and Canada are also in the same group, with the top two teams advancing to the second stage.
Pakistan head coach, Azhar Mahmood:
“Our preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 began with the home series against New Zealand and now it’s all about putting the final touches on those preparations.
We have clarity on our game plans, strategies and combinations. It’s about bringing everything together before we arrive in the United States.
“We’ve only played Ireland once, so they will be a relatively new opponent for us. However, any team in T20 cricket can be dangerous as the match can swing in one over. The three T20Is will provide us with good information about their players and how they approach T20 cricket.”
Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Amir will miss the first T20I due to delays in the issuance of his visa. He is expected to join the side on Friday.
Squads (to be selected from):
Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir (unavailable for first T20I), Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan.
Recent Stories
Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..
Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday1 hour ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival45 minutes ago
-
Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit44 minutes ago
-
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener3 hours ago
-
RSO Hazara organises regional athletics championship on World Athletic Day3 hours ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final5 hours ago
-
28th edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship-2024 begins7 hours ago
-
PBCC gearing up to host 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup7 hours ago
-
Pak Taekwondo teams to participate in Asian C'ships8 hours ago
-
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final5 hours ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final5 hours ago
-
Kewell seeks coaching redemption in AFC Champions League final5 hours ago