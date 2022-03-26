UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Is A Good Place For Cricket: Australian All Rounder Mitchell Marsh

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Saturday that Pakistan is a good place for cricket and there should be more international cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Saturday that Pakistan is a good place for cricket and there should be more international cricket.

He told an online press conference that " In Pakistan there should be more international cricket as it is a good place for cricket ".

Praising the passion of Pakistani people for cricket he said Pakistani people are very good and so is the Pakistan cricket team.

"We are being taken good care of", he said adding "After our test series victory everyone celebrated dinner yesterday, we had dinner together, and had a lot of fun and now everyone is fresh", he said.

Mitchell Marsh termed test series success a great victory in the tour of Pakistan which was achieved in the last session on the final day of the third and last test.

He said there would be tours of sub-continent in future as well and this success would help them a lot while playing cricket there.

He said now the focus will be on white ball series in which three one day internationals and one T20 Match will be played in next few days.

"I think that the ODI series will be as good as the Test series, the Test series was played in good spirit and now this series ( White ball series) will also be excellent", he asserted.

The all-rounder said: "I got a break before the White Ball series which would be to my advantage.

I spent time with my family before the series and then prepared for the White Ball series.

Not having a player like Steve Smith means you Experienced player lost".

He described Pakistan white ball team very good and said the touring team have the opportunity to perform well. "Australia is a new team of white ball while Pakistan team is experienced", he added.

The Australian player said he anticipates high scoring matches in Lahore where duo will playan important role.

