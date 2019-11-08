Pakistan is capable to hold international squash event: AVM Aamir Masood

Pakistan is capable to hold international squash event, informed Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood during his one-in-one meeting with the President of the World Squash Federation Akex Gough during the general council meeting at Cape Town, South Africa

Pakistan is capable to hold international squash event, informed Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood during his one-in-one meeting with the President of the World Squash Federation Akex Gough during the general council meeting at Cape Town, South Africa.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, in addition to WSF AGM, also had a meeting with Alex Gough, CEO Professional Squash Association (PSA) and discussed allocation of international tournaments to Pakistan for Men and Women with foreign players' participation and without charging any security fee.

It is worth mentioning here that the WSF Conference and Annual General Meeting of World Squash Federation (WSF) was held at Cape Town, South Africa recently. WSF President Jacques Fontaine presided over and delegates from 24 member nations of WSF attended the meeting.

CEO PSA Akex Gough was also present during the meeting. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was also to represent during the Pakistan. Matters related to development of the game throughout the world were discussed in detail.

SVP, PSF briefed CEO PSA about the improved security situation in Pakistan. After detailed deliberations, Alex Gough waived off security fee for the upcoming PSA tournaments in December, 2019 (Pakistan International Tournament for Men & Women at Islamabad) followed by Pakistan Open at Karachi in January, 2020.

SVP, PSF further emphasized CEO PSA for not charging any further security fee for Pakistani events to which Alex Gough assured that PSA Board would review the decision for future, as well. It is expected that this decision by PSA would help PSF in bringing more sponsors for hosting more international tournaments in Pakistan in the days to come.

SVP also had a detailed meeting with WSF President Jacques regarding allocation of World Junior Championship 2022 to Pakistan and briefed him about Pakistan's peaceful state for the past many years. He also requested Jacques to promote Pakistan so that more International Junior Championships must be conducted here. Jacques assured his support & showed his appreciation for Pakistan's appetite for international squash.

SVP also had quite successful meetings with heads of Federations of various countries for mutual exchange of squash programs as a way forward to formulate an effective strategy for progression of squash in Pakistan. He congratulated Pakistan squash lovers for more good news in future.