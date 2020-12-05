Pakistan is likely to get nod for training if squad clears Covid-19 final test by tomorrow in New Zealand

(@fidahassanain)

PCB had earlier expressed serious concerns over New Zealand health officials for not allowing training even after third Covid-19 test this outgoing week.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Pakistan cricket team is likely to get permission from the New Zealand authorities for training soon after clearing the final round of Covid-19 on Sunday (tomorrow, the reports said.

The 53-member squad was undergoing 14-dat quarantine in Christchurch as it is mandatory for all overseas coming to New Zealand.

However, 10 out of 53 members of Pakistan team tested positive during last tests conducted by New Zealand health officials.

Now, the final round is due on Sunday (tomorrow). The players would be allowed to train if they cleared this final test of Covid-19.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) CEO had expressed disappointment over the decision by the New Zealand authorities for not allowing training to Pakistani players.

According to latest reports, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that he had very carefully considered this situation. At this time, he had concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams. We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the tour would start from Dec 18 where Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Tests against the Kiwis.