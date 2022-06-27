Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangladesh

The series is expected to begin in the first week of October and will consist of 7 matches.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has confirmed that the men's cricket team from Pakistan will take part in the tri-nation series being hosted by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) .

Before the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia in October this year, a tri-nation series between hosts New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh was planned, according to the details.

During a press conference Ramiz Raja announced, "After receiving confirmation dates from the touring England squad that is due in Pakistan on September 15, we have confirmed our participation in the tri-nation series to be hosted by New Zealand cricket"

The Chairman further said, "I was behind PCB's international department to somehow find a way that our team can play six to seven games before the World Cup.

The pitches in New Zealand also have bounce and pace, the side will benefit from playing matches there.”

The tri-nation competition, where teams will play each other twice before the series final, is anticipated to begin in the first week of October.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan will also host England for seven Twenty20 Internationals in September.