Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Match Ends In A Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan, Japan match ends in a draw

Pakistan's hockey team played a thrilling match against Japan in the ongoing 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw at Ipoh, Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan's hockey team played a thrilling match against Japan in the ongoing 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw at Ipoh, Malaysia.

Pakistan scored a penalty corner in the last quarter of the game, with Rana Waheed Ashraf scoring the equalizer in the 59th minute.

Japan had taken the lead in the 33rd minute with a penalty corner goal by Ken Nagayoshi.

The match was a crucial one for both teams, with Pakistan and Japan now tied on seven points each on the points table.

Pakistan had won the bronze medal in the 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

The event features six teams, including host team Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Canada. Pakistan will play their fourth pool match against Canada.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Canada Ipoh Lead Japan Malaysia Bronze Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

8 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

8 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

8 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

8 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

8 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

13 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

13 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

13 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

29 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

13 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports