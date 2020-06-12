Pakistan Judo Federation panel imparts virtual lecturers on various aspects of judo

A four-member panel of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) on Friday imparted lectures to over 60 participants on the second day of the Virtual National Judo Referees and Judges Course

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A four-member panel of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) on Friday imparted lectures to over 60 participants on the second day of the Virtual National Judo Referees and Judges Course.

"This was second session of online tutorials for officials and judokas of our provincial associations and affiliated units. We have not been able to hold any activity since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, we have restarted our activities with this online course," Masood Ahmad, vice president of PJF told APP.

He said judo being a different sort of martial arts sport could not be competed individually, hence the federation decided to arrange online tutorials for referees, judges, coaches and judo players.

"At a time when it has become difficult for officials to work with judokas, this course has provided them an opportunity to remain engaged with their students, provide classes and drills that can be done at home. The course will also help lift the spirits of those who are passing through challenging times due to the pandemic," Masood added.

The PJF panel included PFJ Vice President Masood Ahemd, PJF Technical Director Muhammad Younis, Director for Judges and Referees Judo Commission Qamar Shakeel and member Judges and Referees Judo Commission Khalid Hussain.

According to Masood the course participants were given lectures on various aspects of the game including Waza-ari vs Ippon, No Score and Waza-ari, Score vs No Score, Kashi Waza and Ni Waza vs Tachi Waza.

Meanwhile, Col. Junaid Alam, president of PJF urged the course participants to take full advantage of the course. "In online forum we can't do any other thing as we need to observe safety measures. This is in fact a first step to the virtual learning, which is expected to be disseminated down to club level through the respective officials.

"It is a good opportunity to learn, exchange and clarify all aspects related to judo competition and refereeing," he added