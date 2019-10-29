Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) celebrates World Judo Day

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units celebrated World Judo Day in connection with the birthday of Jigaro Kano's on October 28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units celebrated World Judo Day in connection with the birthday of Jigaro Kano's on October 28.

The day was celebrated on the instructions of IJF with the theme "Plant a tree", said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

All the PJF affiliated units planted trees in their areas and elaborated its advantages. A grand ceremony was organized by PJF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate along with its affiliated unit KP Judo Association. Asfandiyar Khattak, Director General, KP sports Directorate was the chief guest. Pervez Ali, Director PSB Peshawar Sports board, Masood Ahmad, Vice President PJF and several national and international judo players accompanied them.

The PJF Vice President elaborated Jigaro Kano's life, the founder of judo. He also talked about the issue of global warming.

The DG KP sports directorate met all the judokas. He along with judoka Muhammad Hasaan planted a tree.

Meanwhile, Sindh Judo Association organized an event at Liaqat Gymnasium. President of Sindh Judo Association Major Mehmood Riaz and Secretary M. Rafique and judokas from the province participated in the event.

President Punjab Judo Association Asif Iqbal and Secretary Qamar Shakeel celebrated the event by planting a tree in Punjab Sports Directorate.

In the Capital, Islamabad Judo Association organized an event wherein senior coach Imran Durrani and students from various schools participated.

In Baluchistan, Baluchistan Judo Association (BJA) held an event. Male and female judokas from the province planted trees at the provincial headquarters of the association. President BJA Dr. Bashir Ahmed and Secretary NJA Noor Ahmad were present on the occasion.

In Faisalabad, the day was celebrated by Faisalabad Judo Association by organizing Judo Championship and cutting a cake. Judokas on the occasion were informed about judo's history and Jigaro Kano's contributions.