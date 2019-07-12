Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) on path to get POA recognition as significant progress made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A significant headway has been made to solve the lingering issues between Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), particularly regarding recognition of the latter by the former

The elections of PJF were held in August 2016 wherein Col Junaid Alam was elected as President and Mansoor Ahmed as Secretary of the federation for a four-year term. However, POA declined to recognize the federation, claiming that it had not fulfilled legal and constitutional requirements for the elections. Another parallel PJF body was also formed by a former PJF secretary Mehmood Naved in October 2016, which was also not recognized by POA. The Col. Junaid-led body, which was formerly headed by Rana Shujaat Ali was recognized by International Judo Federation's (IJF) and it had sent its representative Gerrard Benone from Switzerland to observe the electoral process. The POA at that time, however chose not to send its representative to observe the elections.

The POA had asked the PJF to withdraw court cases against it besides fulfilling other requirements, including improving relations with provincial judo associations.

"We've withdrawn our cases against POA. It has also asked us to solve the issue of parallel provincial associations and the first step towards that direction was taken yesterday (Thursday)," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP on Friday.

He said that POA had formed a mediation committee, comprising Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Secretary PJF Mansoor Ahmed and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association. The committee has amicably solved the issue of parallel associations in the province," he said.

He said that Masood Ahmed had been named new president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association, Syed Usman Shah would act as senior vice president and Mansoor Ahmed as vice president.

He said that after resolving the issue of parallel bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the matter of parallel associations in Punjab and Sindh would also be soon resolved.

