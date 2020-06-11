Pakistan Judo Federation starts judo activities with online course for referees, judges

Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) three-day Online Referees and Judges Judo Course began on Thursday wherein over 60 participants from provincial judo associations and the affiliated units of the federation took

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) three-day Online Referees and Judges Judo Course began on Thursday wherein over 60 participants from provincial judo associations and the affiliated units of the federation took part.

"The prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic has also halted our activities. However, we have restarted our activities with this online course, while adhering to the safety guidelines," Masood Ahmad, vice president of PJF told APP He said judo being a different sort of martial arts sport could not be competed individually, hence the federation decided to arrange online tutorials for referees, judges, coaches and judo players.

On the first day of the course PJF vice president Masood, PJF Technical Director Muhammad Younis, Director for Judges and Referees Judo Commission Qamar Shakeel and member Judges and Referees Judo Commission Khalid Hussain delivered lectures on various aspects of the game.

Meanwhile, Col. Junaid Alam, president of PJF urged the course participants to take full advantage of the course. "In online forum we can't do any other thing as we need to observe safety measures. This is in fact a first step to the virtual learning, which is expected to be disseminated down to club level through the respective officials," he said.

"It is a good opportunity to learn, exchange and clarify all aspects related to judo competition and refereeing," he said.