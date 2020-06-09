UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Judo Federation To Hold Online Course For Referees, Judges

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:25 PM

Pakistan Judo Federation to hold online course for referees, judges

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Tuesday that it had planned to conduct its educational activities through online platform during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Tuesday that it had planned to conduct its educational activities through online platform during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Judo being a different sort of martial art sport cannot be competed individually. Thus maintaining the mandatory protocol of the current pandemic scenario we are going to hold online referee and judges' judo course from June 11 to 13," Masood Ahmad, vice president of PJF said in a statement.

He said after the conclusion of referee and judges' course, the judokas would be incorporated to get abreast with modern trends and regulations of the game.

"Referee is one of the most important pillars of martial arts games, hence we've decided to make start with a course for them," he said.

He said the course would be conducted for senior technical officials, referees and coaches of PJF.

Meanwhile, Col. Junaid Alam, president of PJF said that the video link course would facilitate gathering of the entire Pakistani judo coaches, referees and technical personnel. "This is in fact a first step to the virtual learning, which is expected to be disseminated down to club level through the respective officials.""It is a good opportunity to learn, exchange and clarify all aspects related to judo competition and refereeing," he said.

He urged the participants to make the course a real success by making best use of their time.

