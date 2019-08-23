Pakistan judokas off to Tokyo for World Championships 2019

Pakistan judokas have departed for Japan to compete at World Championships Senior 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo from August 25 to 31

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan judokas have departed for Japan to compete at World Championships Senior 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo from August 25 to 31.

Secretary Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Mansoor Ahmed told APP on Friday that Pakistan outfit was comprised of Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Mohammad Hasnain (-66kg), Amina Toyda (-57kg) and Humaira (-49kg).

"Shah and Amina are Japan-based. They have been attending regular training sessions in Tokyo along with Japan's top-class judokas. They are in good shape and we are hoping some stunning show from them at the championships," Mansoor said.

The World Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers and a total of 860 competitors � 519 men and 341 women from 149 countries will vie in seven different categories with the hope to earn spots in the coveted quadrennial world event.

Mansoor said that the federation had great expectations from Shah and Amina as they had the potential to pose serious challenge to world's best fighters and earn medals.

"If they succeed in winning gold medals it will be a huge achievement because this will see them directly making a place in Olympics. But if they claim silver or bronze, even then their ranking will improve and there will be a chance for them to do well again at some other international events to claim an Olympics' spot," he said.

He said that Hasnain and Humaira were also in good form and capable of pulling a surprise. "But we understand that they are at the outset of their careers we have advised them to their best and don't take any pressure." Hasnain is the reigning national champion, who also recently claimed silver medal in military judo championships in Uzbekistan. While Humaira, the record consecutive nine-time national title winner and a South Asian gold medalist is also an outstanding athlete.

Mansoor informed that President PJF Col. Junaid Alam and Senior Vice President Masood Ahmed had also flown to Japan to attend International Judo Conference in Tokyo.

