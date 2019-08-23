UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Judokas Off To Tokyo For World Championships 2019

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Pakistan judokas off to Tokyo for World Championships 2019

Pakistan judokas have departed for Japan to compete at World Championships Senior 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo from August 25 to 31

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan judokas have departed for Japan to compete at World Championships Senior 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo from August 25 to 31.

Secretary Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Mansoor Ahmed told APP on Friday that Pakistan outfit was comprised of Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Mohammad Hasnain (-66kg), Amina Toyda (-57kg) and Humaira (-49kg).

"Shah and Amina are Japan-based. They have been attending regular training sessions in Tokyo along with Japan's top-class judokas. They are in good shape and we are hoping some stunning show from them at the championships," Mansoor said.

The World Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers and a total of 860 competitors � 519 men and 341 women from 149 countries will vie in seven different categories with the hope to earn spots in the coveted quadrennial world event.

Mansoor said that the federation had great expectations from Shah and Amina as they had the potential to pose serious challenge to world's best fighters and earn medals.

"If they succeed in winning gold medals it will be a huge achievement because this will see them directly making a place in Olympics. But if they claim silver or bronze, even then their ranking will improve and there will be a chance for them to do well again at some other international events to claim an Olympics' spot," he said.

He said that Hasnain and Humaira were also in good form and capable of pulling a surprise. "But we understand that they are at the outset of their careers we have advised them to their best and don't take any pressure." Hasnain is the reigning national champion, who also recently claimed silver medal in military judo championships in Uzbekistan. While Humaira, the record consecutive nine-time national title winner and a South Asian gold medalist is also an outstanding athlete.

Mansoor informed that President PJF Col. Junaid Alam and Senior Vice President Masood Ahmed had also flown to Japan to attend International Judo Conference in Tokyo.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Tokyo Uzbekistan Japan August Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka ends emergency four months after Easter ..

1 minute ago

Inviting Russia Back to G7 to Make Group More Incl ..

1 minute ago

Italian Delegation to Visit Crimea With Cultural M ..

1 minute ago

Italy to Attend G7 Despite Political Crisis at Hom ..

8 minutes ago

District social welfare officer Dir Lower honored

17 minutes ago

Putin opponent Navalny freed after 30 days in jail ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.