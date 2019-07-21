UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Judokas To Compete At World Judo Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan judokas to compete at World Judo Championships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send its best judokas to compete at the World Judo Championships 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo, Japan from August 22 to 28.

"The flagship championships will serve as a qualifier for Tokyo Olympics. Therefore, we've planned to field our best judokas in these," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP.

Masood said that participation of Japan-based Shah Hussain Shan (-100kg) and Amina Toyada (-57kg) in the championship was confirmed as they were already present in that country (Japan). "They are attending regular training sessions there. Besides them we are planning to send two more judokas, whose Names will soon be finalized," he sai.

"In judo, world championships are considered the biggest events and winning a gold medal at them means a direct qualification to the Olympic Games.

" "But if an athlete claims a silver or a bronze medal at them, even then his ranking improves a lot and there remains a chance for him to perform well again at some other international event to make it to the Olympics," he added.

The PJF vice president said the federation was pinning high hopes on Shah Hussain and Amina due to the quality training they were undergoing in Japan. He said the federation could identify several home-based gifted athletes and prepare them for global relevance, but it was suffering from scarcity of funds.

"If we get the required support we can prepare a strong bunch of judokas, who can excel at the international level," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Tokyo Japan August 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

18 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.