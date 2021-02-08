Pakistan jumps to 5th position in ICC Test Ranking

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan gained eight points to secure its 5th position by taking series 2-0 against South Africa in Rawalpindi today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) After taking the series Test series 2-0, Pakistan gained eight rating points and jumped up to 5th position in International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, ICC wrote: “Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.

5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series Clapping hands sign

Pakistan won the series by 95 runs against South Africa at Rawalpindi Stadium. Pakistan won the series against South Africa after 18 years long gap.

Hassan Ali ‘s remarkable bowling led Pakistan to strong position to claim victory in the 2nd Test match against South Africa.