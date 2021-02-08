UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Jumps To 5th Position In ICC Test Ranking

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:41 PM

Pakistan jumps to 5th position in ICC Test Ranking

Pakistan gained eight points to secure its 5th position by taking series 2-0 against South Africa in Rawalpindi today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) After taking the series Test series 2-0, Pakistan gained eight rating points and jumped up to 5th position in International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, ICC wrote: “Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.

5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series Clapping hands sign

Pakistan won the series by 95 runs against South Africa at Rawalpindi Stadium. Pakistan won the series against South Africa after 18 years long gap.

Hassan Ali ‘s remarkable bowling led Pakistan to strong position to claim victory in the 2nd Test match against South Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Twitter Rawalpindi South Africa

Recent Stories

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Putin Will Deliver Add ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan win Test series against South Africa

22 minutes ago

Six of a family injured in cylinder blast in pesha ..

16 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

16 minutes ago

England stretch lead to 360 in India Test

16 minutes ago

Myanmar state TV warns of 'action' against threats ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.