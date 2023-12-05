Open Menu

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team Capable Of Beating Best Sides, Asif Naz

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan junior hockey team capable of beating best sides, Asif Naz

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Manager junior hockey team Lt Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar said on Tuesday that Pakistan players had prepared well for the Junior Hockey World Cup and were capable of beating any best side.

"They have undergone tough training and are in good form. I am optimistic they will put up a good show to emerge victorious," he said in a video message.

The 13th edition of the coveted tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5 to 16.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on the Netherlands in their opening match on Wednesday and Asif believes if the boys play with their full potential they will pull off a win.

"No doubt, the Dutch are a strong team as they are among the world's top four sides.

But we have also a bunch of highly talented boys, who can surprise any side on their day," he added.

The 12-day event for under-21 players will see 16 teams competing for the trophy.

Defending champions Argentina are in Pool A along with Australia, Malaysia and Chile.

Egypt, France, Germany and South Africa are in Pool B.

Poll C includes Canada, India, South Korea and Spain, while Pakistan, Belgium, Netherlands and New Zealand form a tough Pool D.

Pakistan squad:

Ali Raza (Goalkeeper), Arbaz Ahmad, Sufyan Khan, Ghazanfar, Murtaza Yaqoob, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rehman, Hanan Shahid (Captain), Abuzar, Arbaz Ayaz, Abdul Rafay (Goalkeeper), Abdul Manan, M Ammad, Ahtisham, Basharat Ali, Aqeel Ahmed, Ali Murtaza, Umer Mustafa, and Abdul Qayyum.

The team official include Manager Lt Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Head Coach Roelant Oltamans, Coaches Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, International Muhammad Ali, International Muhammad Asif, Physiotherapist Muhammad Aslam and Video Analyst Nadeem Lodhi.

