Pakistan Junior Squash Team Takes Off To UK

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan Junior Squash team takes off to UK

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :An eleven member Pakistan Junior Squash team left to United Kingdom (UK) for participating in the British Junior Open Squash Tournament on Sunday.

Pakistani players would compete in four categories in the event scheduled to be played in Birmingham, UK, said a news release.

Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif and Uzair Shokat would participate in Under-19 category. Noor Zaman, Asad Ullah, Ashab Arfan and Walid Khalil will vie in U-17 events.

Likewise, Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Bukhari will compete in U-15 events and Sakhi Tareen and Abdullah Nawaz will be seen in action in U-13.

Asif Khan and Air Cmdr (Retd) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi and HussainOdhwani were accompanying the team as coach and managers respectively.

