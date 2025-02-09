Pakistan Junior Squash team to compete in 22nd Asian Junior Squash Championship in Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Junior Squash Team will compete in the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Championship to be held in Hong Kong from 12-16 February.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the championship will feature 15 participating nations with Pakistan looking to make a strong impression in the pool stage matches against China and India.

According to the team roster, the Pakistani contingent comprises on four talented young athletes Anas Ali Shah, Abdullah Nawaz, Nauman Khan and Sakhi Ullah Khan Tareen.

Whereas the team leaders include Team Manager Gp Capt (R) Irfan Asghar, Head Coach Fahim Gul and Coach Faraz Muhammad.

The championships will test the skills of junior squash players from across Asia with Pakistan aiming to showcase their competitive spirit and emerging talent on the international stage.

The first-round matches will see the Pakistani team facing challenging opponents in China and India, marking a critical start to their tournament campaign.