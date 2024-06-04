The Pakistan junior team has made a remarkable start in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a victory against Kazakhstan in their opening match at Tashkent, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan junior team has made a remarkable start in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a victory against Kazakhstan in their opening match at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Pakistan emerged victorious with a score of 3-1 sets, demonstrating their prowess on the court.

The set scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, and 25-18.

Key performances by Muhtad Ali Shah, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat played a crucial role in securing this win for Pakistan. Their outstanding skills and determination were evidentthroughout the match, contributing significantly to the team's success.

The team is being led by Team Manager Khalid Waqar, Treasurer of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

The coaching staff includes Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach Muhammad Akram, and Analyst Muhammad Suleman, all of whom have worked tirelessly to prepare the team for this prestigious championship.

"We are immensely proud of our junior team's performance today," said Khalid Waqar.

"The boys showed great character and resilience, and we look forward to maintaining this momentum

in the upcoming matches."

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation extends its best wishes to the team for the rest of the championship and is confident that they will continue to make the nation proud.