Pakistan Junior Team Triumphs In First Match Of CAVA U18 Volleyball C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
The Pakistan junior team has made a remarkable start in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a victory against Kazakhstan in their opening match at Tashkent, Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan junior team has made a remarkable start in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a victory against Kazakhstan in their opening match at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Pakistan emerged victorious with a score of 3-1 sets, demonstrating their prowess on the court.
The set scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, and 25-18.
Key performances by Muhtad Ali Shah, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat played a crucial role in securing this win for Pakistan. Their outstanding skills and determination were evidentthroughout the match, contributing significantly to the team's success.
The team is being led by Team Manager Khalid Waqar, Treasurer of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.
The coaching staff includes Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach Muhammad Akram, and Analyst Muhammad Suleman, all of whom have worked tirelessly to prepare the team for this prestigious championship.
"We are immensely proud of our junior team's performance today," said Khalid Waqar.
"The boys showed great character and resilience, and we look forward to maintaining this momentum
in the upcoming matches."
The Pakistan Volleyball Federation extends its best wishes to the team for the rest of the championship and is confident that they will continue to make the nation proud.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal48 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul welcomes Ambassador Maliki's best wishes for team Pakistan at T20 World cup2 minutes ago
-
Govt making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports16 minutes ago
-
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England3 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy2 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik3 hours ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September3 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update3 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament5 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results6 hours ago
-
PFL to play a key role in development of football in Pakistan7 hours ago