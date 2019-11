Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players for training camp

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) on Monday called 26 players in the training camp in preparation for the World Kabaddi Championship Men (Circle Style) 2020 scheduled to be held in Lahore

The players include Sajid Nisar Gujjar, Nafees Shahid Gujjar, Zulqarnain, Arslan Mehmood, Qamar Butt, Rana Ali Shan, Abdul Rehman, Rashid Mehmood Malik, Zafar Iqbal, Awais Jutt, Ghulam Fareed, Musharraf Javed, Waqas Rahim Gujjar, Muhammad Irfan, Abaidullah, Waqas Ahmed Butt, Bilal Mohsin, Muhammad Shafiq Chishti, Shahzad Akmal Dogar, Muzammil Boota, Kaleem Ullah, Saad Ullah, Shahram Sajid, Benyamin Malik and Khalid Maher, said a press release issued here.

The meeting of Selection Committee of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation including Lt. Col Nabeel Ahmed Rana, Rai Masood Ahmed Kharral, Tahir Waheed Juttand Faryad Ali was held here at Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Office, Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex.

The players were advised to report in National Kabaddi training camp on December 2 at Pakistan Sports Complex.