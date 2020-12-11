Pakistan Karate Federation launches online activities

Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Friday launched online activities under SOPs of Pakistan Sports Board and World Karate Federation in the event of corona viru

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Friday launched online activities under SOPs of Pakistan sports board and World Karate Federation in the event of corona virus.

This was stated for former SAF Gold medalist and President Pride of Performance Award winner Khalid Noor while talking to APP here on Friday. He said, the National Junior E-Championship would be held across the country to provide opportunities to the players in which the players would prepare for the upcoming competitions.

He said,according to a letter sent by Karate Federation Secretary Andalib Sindhu to all the affiliated units,coaches and officials would train the players in the said activity. The players would demonstrate kata under video recording guidelines and the judges would observe them online.

"We will score them and in the first phase, the Championship will be held at club level from December 15 in which players will be able to participate for 16 years.