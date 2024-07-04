Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Nadeem Irshad Kiani, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Both expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.

Rana Sanaullah, who hold the portfolio of IPC Ministry, appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and expressed hope that cooperation in sports and tourism would further enhance relations between the two countries.

Experts from both countries would soon hold an online meeting to discuss possible memorandums of understanding in the sports sector.

The Kazakh Ambassador thanked Rana Sanaullah for his hospitality. The two countries' sports federations are already cooperating which is a step towards strengthening bilateral ties, he said and added that all major Pakistani logistics companies were planning to set up offices in Kazakhstan and representatives of Pakistani logistics companies had also visited Kazakhstan to explore opportunities.

The Ambassador believed that bilateral tourism would open up new avenues for cooperation between both countries.