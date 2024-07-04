Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Sports, Tourism
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Nadeem Irshad Kiani, said a statement issued here Thursday.
Both expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.
Rana Sanaullah, who hold the portfolio of IPC Ministry, appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and expressed hope that cooperation in sports and tourism would further enhance relations between the two countries.
Experts from both countries would soon hold an online meeting to discuss possible memorandums of understanding in the sports sector.
The Kazakh Ambassador thanked Rana Sanaullah for his hospitality. The two countries' sports federations are already cooperating which is a step towards strengthening bilateral ties, he said and added that all major Pakistani logistics companies were planning to set up offices in Kazakhstan and representatives of Pakistani logistics companies had also visited Kazakhstan to explore opportunities.
The Ambassador believed that bilateral tourism would open up new avenues for cooperation between both countries.
Recent Stories
Flood control plan reviewed
KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs
Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct
Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh
Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024
PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer
PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram
More Stories From Sports
-
Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh52 minutes ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round2 hours ago
-
CM's Advisor visits Buner, inspects sports facilities, youth center site3 hours ago
-
National Women's Football Club C'ship 2024 application process opened3 hours ago
-
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association6 hours ago
-
Reliable Rodri the rock behind Spain's sparkling Euros7 hours ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round10 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold12 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold12 hours ago
-
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO19 hours ago
-
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team19 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 3rd update19 hours ago