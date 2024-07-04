Open Menu

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Sports, Tourism

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Nadeem Irshad Kiani, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Both expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in sports, tourism and cultural exchange.

Rana Sanaullah, who hold the portfolio of IPC Ministry, appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and expressed hope that cooperation in sports and tourism would further enhance relations between the two countries.

Experts from both countries would soon hold an online meeting to discuss possible memorandums of understanding in the sports sector.

The Kazakh Ambassador thanked Rana Sanaullah for his hospitality. The two countries' sports federations are already cooperating which is a step towards strengthening bilateral ties, he said and added that all major Pakistani logistics companies were planning to set up offices in Kazakhstan and representatives of Pakistani logistics companies had also visited Kazakhstan to explore opportunities.

The Ambassador believed that bilateral tourism would open up new avenues for cooperation between both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Exchange Rana SanaUllah Kazakhstan All From

Recent Stories

Flood control plan reviewed

Flood control plan reviewed

1 second ago
 KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security du ..

KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram

2 seconds ago
 Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up p ..

Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs

4 seconds ago
 Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct

Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct

48 minutes ago
 Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test ..

Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh

52 minutes ago
 Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024

Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024

1 hour ago
PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation

PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation

1 hour ago
 Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electr ..

Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff

1 hour ago
 HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for A ..

HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer

2 hours ago
 PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to re ..

PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond

2 hours ago
 Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram

Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports