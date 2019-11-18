Pakistan keeps up the winning streak in Intl T20 series

Pakistan maintained its winning streak in the International Twenty20 series against England when it thrashed the English team by 129 runs in 5th game at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan maintained its winning streak in the International Twenty20 series against England when it thrashed the English team by 129 runs in 5th game at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman on Sunday.

According to information received here, Pakistan has already wrapped the six-match series by 5-0. England won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. Pakistan sent Zafar Iqbal (B1) and Mohsin Khan (B3) to open the innings. Pakistan lost Mohsin in the 5th over of the innings after scoring 34 runs off 18 balls, Pakistan score was 65 at that moment. Thereafter, Haroon Khan and Zafar Iqbal knitted the 232 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket and took the total of Pakistan to 297 in 20 overs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Haroon played terrific unbeaten innings of 116* runs off (58) balls featuring 13 fours and 1 big six. Zafar was unbeaten at 88 runs off 48 balls. For England, Ameen Ashfari was the only bowler to take a wicket.

The massive target of 298 runs was almost un-surmountable for England. Openers Dan Field and Sam Murray batted throughout the overs and England made 168 runs in 20 overs for no loss.

Sam Murray made 100 not out runs off 61 balls with the help of 16 (4s) and Dan Field remained no out on 48 off 64 balls.

Both Haroon Khan and Sam Murray were declared man of the matches. Amir Sarfraz, Aircraft Engineer Emirates Airlines was the guest of the occasion. The 6th and last T20 would be played on Monday.