UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Kick-off T20 World Cup Preparations From Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:01 PM

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

By Sohail Ali ICC Men's T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols here at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground from 10 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali ICC Men's T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols here at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground from 10 October.

Today (Friday), the squad members, along with their family members, will join the bio-secure and undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival. After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC.

The players will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on 11-12 October and play a scenario match under the lights on 14 October. It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for 13 October.

The squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World ICC Dubai October Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor M ..

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peac ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

2 minutes ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccinati ..

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Import ..

2 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

5 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.