Pakistan Knocked Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2024 | 01:10 AM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Men’s cricket team on Friday was knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the Ireland and USA match was abandoned due to the wet outfield in Lauderhill, Florida.
An abandoned match earned USA a vital point from its last group game which cemented its second place in Group A and ensured berth into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. USA also became the first associate member to qualify for the Super Eight stage in its maiden T20 World Cup appearance. India and USA are the two teams from the Group A to qualify for the Super Eights. With Super Eight qualification, the USA team has also secured a place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s hopes of making to the Super Eight stage of the mega event rested on the defeat for the USA against Ireland in the former’s last group match but it was not be as the match was called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. The rain was the forecast for the day and it did rain to seal the fate for Pakistan who lost close matches against the debutant USA and arch rivals India.
Though rain stayed away for almost for four hours, enough time to conduct the T20 match, but even five-over a side match could not be possible due to poor ground facilities at the Broward County Stadium. It rained for half an hour between 8 and 9 am in the morning and there was an unexpected lull for the next four hours but the ground staff could never make the field ready for the match. It is interesting to note that no Super Soppers are available at cricket grounds in the USA.
Senior sports reporter Yousaf Anjum had told APP from Lauderhill, Florida the other day that there were remote chances of a full game as the inclement weather had forced emergency situation in Florida during the past week.
Pakistan is the third full member team to be eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 as Sri Lanka and New Zealand have already exited from the mega event from the group D and C respectively. The reigning world champions England is the other full member team which faces elimination at the group stage.
Pakistan will play their last group match against Ireland at the same venue on June 16 (Sunday) before the team returns home.
