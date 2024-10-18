Pakistan level series by defeating England in 2nd Test

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In a thrilling contest at the Multan cricket Stadium, Pakistan triumphed over England by 152 runs in the second Test, leveling the series 1-1.

Resuming their second innings on the 4th day of the second test match on Friday at 36/2, England faltered early, losing Ollie Pope to Pakistan's spinner Sajid Khan for just one run. Noman Ali then trapped Joe Root LBW for 18, continuing his fine form.

England's middle-order struggled against Pakistan’s spinners, with Noman Ali striking again to dismiss Harry Brook LBW for 78, followed by Jamie Smith, who was caught after scoring 6 runs. England’s captain Ben Stokes tried to resist but fell to Noman, stumped for 37. The tail was quickly wrapped up, with Noman claiming the scalps of Brendon Chris, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.

Pakistan had posted a total of 366 runs in their first innings, with England responding with 291, trailing by 75 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in their second innings, setting England a target of 297. However, England collapsed to 144 all out, unable to withstand the pressure of Pakistan's spinners.

Noman Ali was the star of the match, taking 11 wickets in total, while Sajid Khan added 9 wickets across both innings. For England, Matthew Potts, Brendon Chris, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir were the key bowlers, with Leach claiming 7 wickets across the match.

Sajid Khan was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, helping Pakistan to secure a vital win and level the series ahead of the final Test.