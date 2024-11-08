Open Menu

Pakistan Levels ODI Series 1-1 With Convincing 9-wicket Victory Over Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:16 PM

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

Haris Rauf was standout performer, taking 5 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3 while Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah each took 1 wicket

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Pakistan bounced back in the second ODI of the series against Australia, securing a dominant 9-wicket win to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing a target of 164 runs set by Australia, Pakistan's openers, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, provided a solid foundation with a 137-run partnership. Ayub played an aggressive knock, scoring 82 runs off just 62 balls, which included 6 sixes and 5 fours. Shafique contributed 64 runs, while Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 15 runs, guiding the team to a comfortable victory.

Australia's sole wicket in the innings was claimed by Adam Zampa.

Earlier, Australia, batting first, were dismissed for 163 runs in 35 overs. The Australian openers attempted an aggressive start, but their efforts were thwarted early. At a total score of 21 runs, Jack Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for 13 runs by Shaheen Shah Afridi, followed by Matthew Short, who made 19 runs before falling.

The middle order struggled, with Josh Inglis (18), Marnus Labuschagne (6), Steve Smith (35), Aaron Hardy (13), Glenn Maxwell (16), Pat Cummins (13), Adam Zampa (18), and Mitchell Starc (1) all failing to make significant contributions.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3. Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah each took 1 wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to field first, expressing his team's intention to level the series with a victory.

Rizwan confirmed that no changes had been made to the team, as the management wanted to give the same players another chance.

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, on the other hand, hoped for a series-winning performance with a victory in this match.

He also made one change in the playing XI, bringing Josh Hazlewood in for Sean Abbott.

PLAYING XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Matt Short, Jack Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardy, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Same Mitchell Mohammad Irfan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Adam Zampa Afridi All

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

17 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

3 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

7 hours ago
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

15 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

15 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

16 hours ago
 Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

16 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

16 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports