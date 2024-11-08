Pakistan Levels ODI Series 1-1 With Convincing 9-wicket Victory Over Australia
Haris Rauf was standout performer, taking 5 wickets, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3 while Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah each took 1 wicket
ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Pakistan bounced back in the second ODI of the series against Australia, securing a dominant 9-wicket win to level the three-match series at 1-1.
Chasing a target of 164 runs set by Australia, Pakistan's openers, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, provided a solid foundation with a 137-run partnership. Ayub played an aggressive knock, scoring 82 runs off just 62 balls, which included 6 sixes and 5 fours. Shafique contributed 64 runs, while Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 15 runs, guiding the team to a comfortable victory.
Australia's sole wicket in the innings was claimed by Adam Zampa.
Earlier, Australia, batting first, were dismissed for 163 runs in 35 overs. The Australian openers attempted an aggressive start, but their efforts were thwarted early. At a total score of 21 runs, Jack Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for 13 runs by Shaheen Shah Afridi, followed by Matthew Short, who made 19 runs before falling.
The middle order struggled, with Josh Inglis (18), Marnus Labuschagne (6), Steve Smith (35), Aaron Hardy (13), Glenn Maxwell (16), Pat Cummins (13), Adam Zampa (18), and Mitchell Starc (1) all failing to make significant contributions.
For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the standout performer, taking 5 wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3. Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah each took 1 wicket.
Earlier, Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to field first, expressing his team's intention to level the series with a victory.
Rizwan confirmed that no changes had been made to the team, as the management wanted to give the same players another chance.
Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, on the other hand, hoped for a series-winning performance with a victory in this match.
He also made one change in the playing XI, bringing Josh Hazlewood in for Sean Abbott.
PLAYING XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Matt Short, Jack Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardy, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
