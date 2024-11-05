Pakistan Likely To Add Regular Spinner In Second ODI Against Australia
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:41 PM
The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on Friday
ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Pakistan team is likely to add a regular spinner in the second ODI against Australia.
Sources said that the choice of spinner for the second ODI would be based on the pitch conditions at Adelaide.
Pakistan’s squad includes Faisal Akram and Arfat Minhas as potential spinners.
If a spinner is included for the second ODI against Australia, one fast bowler might be rested, with Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain as possible candidates for rest.
PAK Vs Aus
The Pakistan team will practice in Adelaide on Wednesday (tomorrow) and the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for November 8 at Adelaide Oval.
Australia defeated Pakistan in the first ODI match at Melbourne stadium on Monday.
The third and final ODI is set to take place in Perth.
