Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Add Regular Spinner In Second ODI Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:41 PM

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on Friday

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Pakistan team is likely to add a regular spinner in the second ODI against Australia.

Sources said that the choice of spinner for the second ODI would be based on the pitch conditions at Adelaide.

Pakistan’s squad includes Faisal Akram and Arfat Minhas as potential spinners.

If a spinner is included for the second ODI against Australia, one fast bowler might be rested, with Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain as possible candidates for rest.

PAK Vs Aus

The Pakistan team will practice in Adelaide on Wednesday (tomorrow) and the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for November 8 at Adelaide Oval.

Australia defeated Pakistan in the first ODI match at Melbourne stadium on Monday.

The third and final ODI is set to take place in Perth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Adelaide Perth Melbourne November National University

Recent Stories

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

10 minutes ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

24 minutes ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

37 minutes ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

45 minutes ago
 Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

4 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

5 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports