Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Change Lineup For Third Test Match Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:06 PM

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

Sources say Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood may be replaced by Fast bowler Muhammad Ali

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Pakistan is likely to change in its lineup for the upcoming third Test against England.

The sources said that the team might replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood with fast bowler Muhammad Ali.

The decision to include Mohammad Ali aimed to leverage reverse swing, a tactic that could enhance Pakistan's bowling attack.

The sources said that Ali has been bowling in the nets with a full run-up under the supervision of the coaching staff for the past two days.

In the ongoing three-match Test series, England secured a victory in the first Test by 47 runs while Pakistan bounced back to win the second Test by 152 runs.

The upcoming match promises to be a critical contest as both teams vie for dominance in the series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Muhammad Ali National University

Recent Stories

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

14 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

2 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

9 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports