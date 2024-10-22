Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood may be replaced by Fast bowler Muhammad Ali

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Pakistan is likely to change in its lineup for the upcoming third Test against England.

The sources said that the team might replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood with fast bowler Muhammad Ali.

The decision to include Mohammad Ali aimed to leverage reverse swing, a tactic that could enhance Pakistan's bowling attack.

The sources said that Ali has been bowling in the nets with a full run-up under the supervision of the coaching staff for the past two days.

In the ongoing three-match Test series, England secured a victory in the first Test by 47 runs while Pakistan bounced back to win the second Test by 152 runs.

The upcoming match promises to be a critical contest as both teams vie for dominance in the series.