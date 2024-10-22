Pakistan Likely To Change Lineup For Third Test Match Against England
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:06 PM
Sources say Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood may be replaced by Fast bowler Muhammad Ali
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Pakistan is likely to change in its lineup for the upcoming third Test against England.
The sources said that the team might replace leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood with fast bowler Muhammad Ali.
The decision to include Mohammad Ali aimed to leverage reverse swing, a tactic that could enhance Pakistan's bowling attack.
The sources said that Ali has been bowling in the nets with a full run-up under the supervision of the coaching staff for the past two days.
In the ongoing three-match Test series, England secured a victory in the first Test by 47 runs while Pakistan bounced back to win the second Test by 152 runs.
The upcoming match promises to be a critical contest as both teams vie for dominance in the series.
Recent Stories
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat6 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, England optimistic to put up a good show in 3rd Test2 hours ago
-
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games2 hours ago
-
Verreynne century puts South Africa on top, Bangladesh 19-2 at tea2 hours ago
-
England name XI for 3rd Test3 hours ago
-
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour5 hours ago
-
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors5 hours ago
-
Pakistan team prepares for final Test against England20 hours ago
-
FIH Forum to be held in Oman24 hours ago
-
Australia to host 2026 WSF World Masters Championships1 day ago
-
T-20 Blind Cricket Super League from Tuesday1 day ago