Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say top domestic performers have been called to Lahore as part of preparation for New Zealand tour and a meeting with PCB officials is expected soon

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) Following Pakistan's poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan is likely to include young players in squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that the top domestic performers have been called to Lahore as part of preparations for the New Zealand tour, and a meeting with PCB officials is expected soon.

The national team is scheduled to depart for New Zealand on March 12, where the five-match T20 series will start on March 16.

The sources also said that the decision to rely on young cricketers is part of Pakistan's preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.