Pakistan Likely To Make Two Changes In Squad Ahead 2nd ODI Against Australia
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:49 AM
Faiz Akram and Arafat Minhas may be included in squad while Mohammad Hasnain may be rested
ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) Pakistan is likely to make two changes in its squad ahead of second One-Day International (ODI) match with Australia on Friday.
One change is expected in the playing XI, with a spinner likely to replace a fast bowler while Naseem Shah’s participation remains doubtful due to injury.
There is consideration to include Faiz Akram and Arafat Minhas in the squad, and Mohammad Hasnain might also be rested.
In the first ODI held in Melbourne, fast bowler Naseem Shah was sidelined due to foot pain and he couldn’t complete his quota of overs.
Mohammad Hasnain finished his incomplete over, taking 1 wicket for 39 runs in 7.2 overs and contributed 40 runs with the bat.
After losing the first ODI to Australia, the national team has arrived in Adelaide from Melbourne.
The squad reached Adelaide on Tuesday afternoon after a long flight and rested ahead of the upcoming match.
The team will participate in a practice session Wednesday (today).
In a close contest, Pakistan lost the first ODI of the series to the hosts by 2 wickets.
