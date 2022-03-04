Pakistan-Lithuania stands 1-1 on Friday in Davis Cup playoff

Pakistan's ace tennis player Aqeel Khan downed Lithuanian Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 in the opening single of the Davis Cup Group-I playoff here at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ace tennis player Aqeel Khan downed Lithuanian Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 in the opening single of the Davis Cup Group-I playoff here at the Pakistan sports Complex courts on Friday.

Aqeel beat Laurynas by 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. The match lasted for 1.47 hours.

However in the other match, Pakistan's Mohammad Shoaib displayed top notch but lost to Ricardas Berankis by 2-1 (4-6,7-6,4-6). The match lasted for 2.23 hours.