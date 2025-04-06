Pakistan Long Range Rifle Team — A Proud Continuation Of Excellence
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) With the gracious approval of the Patron-in-Chief, seven members of the Pakistan Long Range Rifle Team attended a four-day wind training camp in South Africa from 27th to 30th March 2025.
This camp was conducted under the guidance of two newly appointed South African wind coaches, allowing the team to adapt and prepare for the formidable upcoming European F Class teams championship to be held in September in Bisley, UK and the F Class World Teams Championships in 2026, security official told APP on Sunday.
Following the camp, the team participated in the prestigious South African F-Class National Long Range Championship — an event of high international standing; given South Africa’s status as the reigning F-Class World Champions in both, individual and team categories.
Team Events – A Historic Double Gold Victory
In an extraordinary display of skill, precision, and teamwork, the Pakistan Team won both team matches, decisively outperforming all competitors — including the current world champion South African team on their home turf.
Team Members: Lt Gen Ahsan, Asad Wahid, Obaid Ibrahim, Huzaifa Gill, Junaid Waqas, Lt Col Junaid Ali, Sep Waleed; SA Wind Coaches , Hennie Gerber & Julius Hartman.
Vice President Team Match (800m + 900m): Score: 1168 / 1200 (97.3%) – Gold
Chairman’s Team Cup (prestigious event): Score: 1174 / 1200 (98%) – Gold
These results are historic and deeply significant — defeating the reigning world champions in their own backyard not once, but twice, is a feat that reflects the team's relentless pursuit of excellence and their unity under pressure. Alhamdulillah for this remarkable success.
Individual Matches – Medals of Honour
The individual events further underscored Pakistan’s growing dominance in international long-range shooting. Four Pakistani marksmen delivered outstanding performances, collectively earning 11 medals:
5 Gold
3 Silver
3 Bronze
Special recognition must be given to Lt Col Junaid Ali, whose exceptional consistency across multiple distances and disciplines led to 3 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals — a true testament to his dedication and selfless commitment and skill.
A Journey of Growth and Glory
The Pakistan Long Range Rifle Team’s international journey began with their debut at the 2023 World Championship in South Africa, securing a respectable 5th position. Later that year, the team earned its first major title by winning the European FTR Teams Championship, accompanied by six individual medals including two European records.
This momentum continued in 2024 with another podium finish — Bronze at the European FTR Teams Championship, along with an impressive haul of 14 individual medals; again with two European records.
Now in 2025, the team has achieved a new milestone by claiming double gold in team matches and 11 individual medals at the South African Nationals — defeating none other than the reigning world champions in both categories.
This remarkable sequence of achievements stand as a profound testament to merit based team selection; that fosters a culture of discipline, resilience, and continuous excellence. It also reflects unwavering dedication to advancing Pakistan’s stature on the international stage with selfless resolve and National pride.
With continued trust support and encouragement of the Patron-in-Chief, the Pakistan Long Range Rifle Team stands resolute in its mission to bring further honour to our beloved nation, InshaAllah!
Allah be praised.
Individual Medal Summary:
Scottish Sword Match (300 + 600 + 800m): Gold – Sep Waleed
State President 1st Stage (300 + 500 + 600m): Silver – Obaid Ibrahim
Jack Mitchley Match (300m): Gold – Asad Wahid
Free State Bisley Match (300 + 600m): Gold – Lt Col Junaid Ali
Dalrymple Cup (300 + 600m): Silver – Lt Col Junaid Ali
Col Bodley Match (900m): Gold – Lt Col Junaid Ali
State President 1st Stage: Bronze – Lt Col Junaid Ali
State President 2nd Stage: Silver – Lt Col Junaid Ali
State President Overall Trophy: Gold – Lt Col Junaid Ali; Bronze – Obaid Ibrahim
SA Championship Aggregate Overall: Bronze – Lt Col Junaid Ali.
