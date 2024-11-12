Pakistan Look Ahead To Tri-series Challenge
Muhammad Rameez Published November 12, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan and hosts UAE in the U19 tri-series commencing November 13 at the ICC Academy in Dubai
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan and hosts UAE in the U19 tri-series commencing November 13 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
The 50-over tournament will be played on a double-league basis and the final will be staged on November 26, said a press release.
Saad Baig-led side, since their arrival in Dubai on Saturday afternoon, have gone through three practice sessions in order to acclimatise with the local conditions.
At the conclusion of the tri-series, Pakistan will feature in an eight-team ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will take place from November 29 to December 8 in Dubai and Sharjah.
Among the 15-member squad, three players – Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan and Tayyab Arif had the experience of playing at the ICC Academy, as they were part of the squad which featured in ACC U19 Asia Cup held last year at the same venue.
Saad Baig talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the tournament, said, “The preparation for the tournament has been good,
the players have had good training sessions here and have played matches before departing and now we are looking forward to tomorrow’s game and the rest of the tournament.
“Both Afghanistan and UAE are strong sides and playing against them will provide us a great opportunity to get our combination right before going into the all-important ACC U19 Asia Cup taking place later this month.”
Pakistan U19 squad for tri-series: Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi), Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad), Ali Raza (Sialkot), Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Hassan Khan (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Umar Zaib (Abbottabad) and Usman Khan (FATA).
Non-travelling reserves: Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Rizwanullah (Karachi) and Yahya bin Abdul Rehman (Lahore).
Recent Stories
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause
More Stories From Sports
-
SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity50 minutes ago
-
Shaheens stay ahead of Sri Lanka A on day two4 hours ago
-
PBCC names 16-member squad for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup4 hours ago
-
ACP, PTDC, NHCD plan for Int’l Mountain Day celebrations5 hours ago
-
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia5 hours ago
-
Oman to host inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 25 hours ago
-
Reece Topley fined for breaching ICC code of conduct3 minutes ago
-
PSB calls out PFF NC for overreach, citing breach of mandate5 hours ago
-
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail5 hours ago
-
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 20256 hours ago
-
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener22 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results1 day ago