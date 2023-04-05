Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Lose In AFC's Qualifiers Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan lose in AFC's Qualifiers opener

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Philippines downed Pakistan by 4-0 in the opening game of the AFC's Women's Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at Tajikistan on Wednesday.

According to details received here, in the first half, Hali Long opened the account for the Philippines on the 22nd minute and then Sarina Bolden doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

Maria Khan-led green shirts, tried their best to score a piece but Eva Madarang helped her side complete a hat-trick of goals, providing their side a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, green shirts started the game with high spirits again, but the Philippines players didn't let them play freely rather put them under pressure to add one more goal to their tally through Chandler McDaniel in the 85th minute help their side win the opener by 4-0.

Pakistan Women's Team would play its second game against Hong Kong on April 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hong Kong Lead Tajikistan Philippines April Women Olympics Best

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

27 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.