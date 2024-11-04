Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Australia won toss and chose to bowl first in first ODI at Melbourne Cricket Ground today

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Pakistan battling lineup faced setback in the start as it lost seven wickets against 148 runs against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground.

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Pakistan’s innings was opened by Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, but both openers struggled to provide a solid start. Saim Ayub was clean-bowled by Mitchell Starc for just 1 run, and Starc also dismissed Abdullah Shafique for 12 runs.

Former captain Babar Azam showed some resistance, scoring 37 runs before being dismissed by Adam Zampa, while Kamran Ghulam was out for 5 runs, falling to Pat Cummins.

This match marks Mohammad Rizwan’s first time as captain of the Pakistan team, and today’s lineup also witnessed debut appearances from Saim Ayub and Irfan Khan Niazi.

Former captain

Wasim Akram presented the green caps to Saim Ayub and Irfan Khan before the toss.

PLAYING XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: Pat Cummins, Matthew Short, Jack Fraser, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.