ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan fell to Bangladesh 65-79 in the semifinal of the five-nation international basketball championship at Male, Maldives on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan were down 17-25 in the first quarter but were up 19-15 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Bangladesh were again at the top as Pakistan conceded 11-24. Pakistan fought back in the fourth quarter, moving up 18-15. However, at the end of the fixture, Bangladesh were 13 points ahead of Pakistan to book a spot in the final.