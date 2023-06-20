UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Lose To Bangladesh In Five-nation Int'l Basketball C'ship Semifinal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Pakistan fell to Bangladesh 65-79 in the semifinal of the five-nation international basketball championship at Male, Maldives on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan fell to Bangladesh 65-79 in the semifinal of the five-nation international basketball championship at Male, Maldives on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Pakistan were down 17-25 in the first quarter but were up 19-15 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Bangladesh were again at the top as Pakistan conceded 11-24. Pakistan fought back in the fourth quarter, moving up 18-15. However, at the end of the fixture, Bangladesh were 13 points ahead of Pakistan to book a spot in the final.

