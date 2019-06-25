UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Lose To Bangladesh In South Asia Regional Qualifying Event

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh 1-2 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition-2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh 1-2 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition-2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Ahtesham lost the first match against Shajeed in straight sets, but Haider played well to level the tie by beating Nadam in an exciting match.

The doubles match was well contested and decided in the third set super tie break. Both sides displayed top quality skills, but the home team prevailed in the end to bag the tie.

Pakistan will now play India in its last group tie.

Results are as follow: Group Tie-2: Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-1 Shajeed Hussain beat Ahtesham Humayun: 6-1, 6-2;M. Haider Ali Rizwan beat Nadam Ullah: 7-5, 6-3;Shajeed Hussain / Nadam Ullah beat M. Haider Ali Rizwan / Ahtesham Humayun: 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.

