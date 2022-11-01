UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Lose To India, Kuwait In Asian Squash Team Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan lose to India, Kuwait in Asian Squash Team Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan lost to traditional rivals India and Kuwait in their third and fourth matches respectively in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship (men) at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, Korea on Tuesday.

On the second day of the championship, Pakistan team conceded defeat to India 0-3 in their third fixture, according to information received here.

India's Abhay Singh edged passed Farhan Mehboob 11-5, 11-8, 11-8, while Ramit Tandon overpowered M. Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 and Saurav Ghosal trounced Noor Zaman 11-5, 11-6, 11-3.

In their fourth match, Pakistan suffered defeat against Kuwait 0-3. Ali Alramezi outclassed M. Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-9, 12-10, whereas Abdullah Almezayen thrashed Ahsan Ayaz 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, and Ammar Altamimi saw off Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-0 in a one-side affair.

A total of 12 men teams have been divided into 02 Pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Chinese Taipei are placed in Pool-A, whereas, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore are in Pool-B.

The Asian Team Championships, which includes a men's and women's event, see squads of four players compete in best-of-three-match ties. Action began on Monday with a pool stage. Top two teams from each group will compete in a knockout stage in the semifinals and finals, while the remaining teams will play a knockout competition to decide final places.

Earlier, on Monday Pakistan got off to a flying start, pulling off wins against Chinese Taipei and Korea on the inaugural day. They will take on Qatar in their last pool match on Wednesday.

Pakistan are not featuring in the women's event.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Squash Iran China Kuwait Qatar Hong Kong Singapore Cheongju Taipei Japan Philippines Malaysia Women Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

37 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.