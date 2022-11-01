Pakistan lose to India, Kuwait in Asian Squash Team Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan lost to traditional rivals India and Kuwait in their third and fourth matches respectively in the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship (men) at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, Korea on Tuesday.

On the second day of the championship, Pakistan team conceded defeat to India 0-3 in their third fixture, according to information received here.

India's Abhay Singh edged passed Farhan Mehboob 11-5, 11-8, 11-8, while Ramit Tandon overpowered M. Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 and Saurav Ghosal trounced Noor Zaman 11-5, 11-6, 11-3.

In their fourth match, Pakistan suffered defeat against Kuwait 0-3. Ali Alramezi outclassed M. Hamza Khan 11-5, 11-9, 12-10, whereas Abdullah Almezayen thrashed Ahsan Ayaz 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, and Ammar Altamimi saw off Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-0 in a one-side affair.

A total of 12 men teams have been divided into 02 Pools. India, Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, Korea and Chinese Taipei are placed in Pool-A, whereas, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Philippines and Singapore are in Pool-B.

The Asian Team Championships, which includes a men's and women's event, see squads of four players compete in best-of-three-match ties. Action began on Monday with a pool stage. Top two teams from each group will compete in a knockout stage in the semifinals and finals, while the remaining teams will play a knockout competition to decide final places.

Earlier, on Monday Pakistan got off to a flying start, pulling off wins against Chinese Taipei and Korea on the inaugural day. They will take on Qatar in their last pool match on Wednesday.

Pakistan are not featuring in the women's event.

