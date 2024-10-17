Open Menu

Pakistan Loses Opener In SAFF Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan team was outplayed by arch-rivals India with by 5-2 in an exciting opener of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 at the Dasharath Stadium at Kathmandu.

India's Grace Dangmei provided a solid start to her team, netting two goals, while she was ably supported by teammates Manisha, Bala Devi and Jyoti Chauhan as each contributed one goal to India’s total, said a press release.

Pakistan women, however, did not go down without a fight. Suha Hirani scored the team’s first goal in the extra time of the first half, igniting hopes of a comeback. Just after the break, Kayla Siddiqui added another goal to the team's tally in the 47th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-5.

The women in green couldn't convert more goals and lost the opener with a margin of 2-5.

Pakistan will now take on Bangladesh on October 20 in their second match.

More Stories From Sports