Pakistan Loses To China In Semi-finals Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan loses to China in semi-finals of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) In Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, the host China qualified for the final by defeating Pakistan after a thrilling contest in the semi-finals on Monday.

The first semi-final of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China was played between Pakistan and the host China, Pakistan Hockey Federation sources told APP here.

The match between Pakistan and China was tied at one goal each, while Pakistan lost four penalty shootouts and was eliminated from the race for the finals.

Ahmad Nadeem scored the only goal for Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

This is the second time that China has defeated the Pakistan hockey team. Previously in the semi-finals of the 2006 Asian Games, China defeated Pakistan to qualify for the finals.

It is pertinent to note that China has reached the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time.

